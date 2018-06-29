Bishop offers a message of hope

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Bishop Michael Mulvey told some 180 people who attended a “Mass of Solidarity” to come out of the shadows and be a part of the diocesan community. The bilingual Mass was celebrated at Holy Family Church in Corpus Christi to a predominantly Hispanic community on June 26.



“It’s difficult to believe that part of our people live in freedom and luxury and others are afraid. That’s not who we are as a Church. That’s not who we are as a diocese. We have to stand together,” Bishop Mulvey said. “We’re all different we all have different customs we all have different origins but in Christ Jesus, we are one.”



“Everyone is the least in front of God. No one has it all. Some may have material riches and lack spiritual wisdom. They are the least. What you and I can bring is this love for God translated into a love of neighbor. And as Jesus goes so far as to say, “even love your enemy.”



“My message tonight is not one of solving problems, but it is a message of solidarity,” he said.

