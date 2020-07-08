Bishop Mulvey offers prayers of support

by Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, STL, DD, Bishop of Corpus Christi
8 July 2020
Dear Sisters and Brothers,
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, I want to recognize and pray for those who have recently died in your families, parishes, and communities. I assure you that I am praying for all who have died since the pandemic began several months ago.
I want to encourage you to pray daily Psalm 23. This psalm brings consolation and it encourages us to be strong in the dark moments of life. The Psalm reminds us that even though we walk in the darkness of life (now Covid-19) we need not fear, for God is there to guide us.
In the Garden of Gethsemane in his own fear of death, Jesus turned in prayer to the Father. He asked that darkness to be taken away. He knew the Father was present in his “valley of darkness.” His words “not my will but yours be done” brought him freedom from the fear of darkness.
I want to assure you that my prayers are constant and daily. I ask the Father to save us from this “Dark Valley”. I also ask God to give everyone courage and wisdom to accept his will in freedom. I ask the Father to send His Holy Spirit to help everyone discover how God loves them especially in the darkness of this moment.
Mother of God, Mother of the Church and Seat of Wisdom pray for us. Walk beside us and gently touch the lives of those who are suffering from Covid-19.