Bishop Mulvey prays the rosary on the Memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary

At the end of his Wednesday audience in the Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis invited Catholics to rediscover the beauty of the rosary prayer, encouraging people to carry a rosary with them in their pockets.
“Today is the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. I invite everyone to rediscover, especially during this month of October, the beauty of the prayer of the rosary, which has nourished the faith of the Christian people through the centuries,” Pope Francis said according to a Catholic News Agency article by Courtney Mares.
See the Vatican story here.