Bishop Mulvey presents check to diocesan priests from Kerala, India

Bishop Michael Mulvey presents a check to six diocesan priests from Kerala, India on Oct. 3. The check will be given to archdioceses in Kerala where recent monsoons were reported to have caused hundreds of deaths and over a billion dollars in property damage.



There are currently 13 priests from Kerala who have been ministering in the Diocese of Corpus Christi for many years.







Pictured from left are Father Mathew Jaison, HGN from St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Parish, Father Philip Panackal from St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Father Raju Thottankara from Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis, Bishop Mulvey, Father Roy Jacob Kalayil from Our Lady Star of the Sea and Holy Cross Parish, Father Peter Thenan from Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Kingsville, and Rev. George Johnson Vallamattam from Saint George Parish in George West.

Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic