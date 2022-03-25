Bishop Mulvey presides over an act of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Most Reverend Wm. Michael Mulvey, Bishop of Corpus Christi presided over an act of consecration of Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation. Joining him in solidarity was Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody, priests, religious and lay faithful from the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
Over 600 faithful Catholics gathered at Corpus Christi Cathedral to pray the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary and for peace in Europe and in the world. Bishop Mulvey prayed the prayer for the consecration sent by the Vatican to be read by bishops around the world. The full text of the prayer can be found here.
This singular event brought priests, religious and faithful from all over the world in solidarity with Pope Francis who simultaneously asked God to respond to our prayers for peace in Europe.