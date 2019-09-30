Home
About Us
History
Staff
Employment
Financial Support
Contact Us
News
News from the Diocese
Parish Life
School News
Vida Catolica
Vocation News
Viewpoints
Bishop Mulvey
Alfredo Cardenas
Our Faith
The Religious Quest
Texas News
West Texas Catholic - Amarillo
Catholic Spirit - Austin
East Texas Catholic - Beaumont
Valley Catholic - Brownsville
The Texas Catholic - Dallas
Rio Grande Catholic - El Paso
North Texas Catholic - Fort Worth
Texas Catholic Herald -Galveston-Houston
La Fe Magazine - Laredo
South Plains Catholic - Lubbock
West Texas Angelus - San Angelo
Today's Catholic - San Antonio
Catholic East Texas - Tyler
The Catholic Lighthouse - Victoria
e-Edition
2019 Archives
2018 Archives
2017 Archives
2016 Archives
2015 Archives
More Archives
Search Archives
Your News
Send News
Send Pictures
Send Calendar Items
Subscribe
Donate
Advertise
Store
|||
South Texas Catholic
Calendar
Diocese
Donate
Contact Us
Facebook
Email
Search
Search
Home
About Us
History
Staff
Employment
Financial Support
Contact Us
News
News from the Diocese
Parish Life
School News
Vida Catolica
Vocation News
Viewpoints
Our Faith
Texas News
e-Edition
2019 Archives
2018 Archives
2017 Archives
2016 Archives
2015 Archives
More Archives
Search Archives
Your News
Send News
Send Pictures
Send Calendar Items
Subscribe
Donate
Advertise
Store
Bishop Mulvey presides over ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing
Home
News from the Diocese
Parish Life
September
30
,
2019
by South Texas Catholic
Bishop Michael Mulvey cut the ribbon for the opening of the new Msgr. Vincent Patrizi Pastoral Center and offered a blessing at Our Lady Star of the Sea on Sept. 22.
Parishioners raised funds for the center through their barbecue fundraiser. The center will serve as classrooms for Our Lady Star of the Sea’s religious education program and parish office.
Before the blessing, Bishop Mulvey concelebrated Mass with Father Roy Kalayil, parochial administrator of Our Lady Star of the Sea.
After a tour of the center, attendees were invited to join Bishop Mulvey and Father Kalayil for a reception, which included lunch and fellowship.