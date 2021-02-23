Bishop Mulvey’s Lenten Message

by Bishop Michael Mulvey,
Diocese of Corpus Christi
We should look at Lent as a self-imposed time of sacrifice with the intention of redirecting our life to God. The image of the desert is appropriate to Lent and the spiritual life. The “desert” is a place and time to go in search of God as Jesus did throughout his life on earth.
It was usually in the desert, on a hilltop or in a garden that Jesus prayed and listened to the Father. We too need to learn to listen in the same way. We listen and hear when there are no distractions within us or around us. Closeness to the Word of God is our way of being “free” from distraction. Jesus said, “you are clean [free] already because of the word I have spoken to you” (Jn 15:3).
Reading and praying over the Gospel can be done in the corner of a room or a chapel, apart from distractions. In this way, we “hear” the Word of God as a light of truth that gives us direction and comfort, but most of all places us in God.
The pandemic has undoubtedly brought out the issue of human suffering and human frailty. Lent this year offers us a particular time to allow Him to speak. “Speak Lord, your servant is listening” can be the theme for Lent this year.
