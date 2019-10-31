Bishop Mulvey’s life-affirming generosity

Bishop Mulvey and Leticia Mondragon pose during an interview for Be the Match. Mondragon is a Donor Development and Engagement Specialist with GenCure in partnership with Be the Match.
Julie Stark | STC
While they sometimes seem to be at opposite ends of the spectrum, generosity and thankfulness are more connected than they might initially appear. With a selfless act of kindness to a stranger, without expectation of repayment or recognition, a genuine spirit of giving is created. That spirit was genuinely present when Bishop Michael Mulvey chose to participate in the Be the Match marrow registry. The registry connects patients searching for a cure with life-saving bone marrow donors.
“When I was assigned in Austin years ago, one of our very charitable and active parishioners was signing up people for Be the Match,” recalled Bishop Mulvey. “I appreciated her commitment and dedication to this cause, and after hearing more about the registry, I signed up.”
His decision to dedicate his bone marrow proved to be a moment that would resonate not only in his life but also, in the life he would save. As it happened, Bishop Mulvey was a perfect match for a woman with young children who had a form of blood cancer. After being contacted by Be the Match, arrangements were made for the bishop to go to San Antonio and undergo a peripheral stem cell donation, which saved the woman’s life.
According to Bishop Mulvey, going through this procedure to help another person was a humbling experience. “Knowing that because of the life I have been given by God – I was able to give back and make a big difference in this person’s life, in the life of her children and her family is something I have thought of quite often,” he said.
Although Bishop Mulvey has never met the recipient, he is very conscious of that person and gives thanks to God for being able to help.
Bishop Mulvey’s story is one that exemplifies the importance of giving. It underscores the constant need for individuals to learn more about Be the Match, so a more diverse group of people can be available on the registry.
“Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disorder, such as leukemia or lymphoma,” Leticia Mondragon said. Mondragon is a Donor Development and Engagement Specialist with GenCure in partnership with Be the Match. “It is a very simple process to sign up on the registry because we have recently gone digital. People can do it on their smartphones, and we make it convenient because we want people of all ethnic backgrounds represented.”
According to Mondragon, the donor must match the person in need based on ethnicity – not blood type. Donors must be between the ages of 18 to 44 and will remain eligible to donate until they are 61. And by texting CureCC to 61474, the relatively short process of signing up can be done from anywhere, any time, day or night.
In Matthew 10:8, “St. Matthew says what you have received as a gift, give as a gift,” Bishop Mulvey said. “We must always remember that everyone’s life is a gift and true gratitude is expressed when you are willing to give back and share what you have.”
“We are thankful Bishop Mulvey wanted to share his story because it is so important that we have leaders like him promoting our global life-saving mission,” Mondragon said.
November is National Marrow Awareness Month
Sign-up: Text CureCC to 61474
Donors must be 18 - 44 years of age
For more information about donating or hosting a marrow registry drive, call Leticia Mondragon at (361) 480-2820.