Bishop Mulvey's message on Ukraine

At the advent of the tragic attack on Ukraine we are staring into the face of evil and the horrors of war and civil disturbance. The victims of this heartbreaking tragedy are the people and the citizens of Ukraine. Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has written to remind all of us and in particular calling upon world leaders "to examine our consciences seriously before God, who is the God of peace and not of war, who is the Father of all not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies.”
You and I may feel that we are helpless in face of such an overwhelming situation. But we are not. If we have faith, we know that prayer is our first strength and our hope. Joining our voices in prayer on earth in a harmony of trust, the Father of Power and Peace will hear our pleading. I ask all of us in the Diocese of Corpus Christi to respond to the request of Pope Francis to offer our prayers and fasting on Ash Wednesday for the end of the injustice in Ukraine.
Lent is our time of prayer and fasting for our ongoing conversion, however, this year as we fast and pray let's turn our minds and hearts towards our brothers and sisters in the human family who are living in fear and uncertainty for their future. Let us not forget them in the coming days, and weeks of Lent. As a parish, in your families and in your personal prayers, please remember the elderly, poor, marginalized, and the families of Ukraine.
To contribute to a new culture of peace, let's be reconciled in our own relationships and pray for peace, entrusting the world to the Prince of Peace.
Sincerely yours in Christ,
Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, STL, DD
Bishop of Corpus Christi