Bishop Mulvey calls for prayers and support for for a peaceful transition

by Most Rev. Michael Mulvey, Bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi
“Today Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will be inaugurated the 46th President of the United States. He deserves our prayers and support as the leader of our beloved United States of America. We are grateful for our democracy and pray for a peaceful transition of power today and in the months to come. I encourage everyone to pray for all who serve in an elected office, that they may work in unity for the good of all.
May Jesus the Prince of Peace, and Mary under the title of the Immaculate Conception, patroness of our Country, watch over all her citizens. St. Joseph, pray for our country.”