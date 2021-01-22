Bishop Mulvey's statement on the of Anniversary Roe v. Wade

by Most Rev. Bishop Michael Mulvey, Bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi
Bishop Mulvey issues a statement on Jan. 22, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade:
"We are all made in the Divine Image. God has given us great dignity from the moment of conception to natural death. On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, let us all remember that dignity and pray that it be protected.
"We cannot remain indifferent in front of the more than 56 million abortions committed since 1973, nor should we resign ourselves to what is and lose hope and courage. Our strength is in the Lord. I invite you to mark this painful anniversary with a personal commitment to the culture of life. Let us continue praying for an end to abortion.
"May Mary, our mother, obtain for us the graces we need to confront this evil."