Bishop names director of Family, Life Office

Beth Nguyen





Bishop Michael Mulvey has named Beth Nguyen as the Director of Family Life and Respect Life Office in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. She will assume her post on Monday, April 3.

The office exists to aid parishes in meeting the family needs of their parishioners. To this end, training and education is provided in the areas of marriage preparation, marriage and family enrichment, natural family planning, parenting education and ministry to the divorced, separated and widowed and their children. The office also serves as advocate for a family perspective in all ministries and provides education and leadership training for schools, parish organizations and other groups, which seek to improve their understanding of today’s family realities.

The office also promotes awareness of human life issues and the teachings of the Church on those issues. It helps coordinate all human life activities within the Diocese of Corpus Christi, and advises and recommends diocesan policy on human life issues.

Nguyen, who is currently serving as the Communication Specialist for the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity, has a Master of Theological Studies from the Institute for Pastoral Theology at Ave Maria University, in Ave Maria, Florida.