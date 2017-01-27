Bishop names Father Stembler new Vicar General for diocese

Father James Stembler, new vicar general.



“I want to thank Father Stembler for his generous response to serve with me in this important position of the diocese,” Bishop Mulvey said. “I look forward to working closely and effectively with Father Stembler for the good of the diocese.”



The vicar general assists the bishop in the governance of the entire diocese. Father Stembler will remain pastor of St. Gertrude’s in Kingsville until July 1 at which time he will be full time in the Chancery.

Father Alfredo Villarreal



Bishop Mulvey also thanked Bishop-designate Kihneman for his service and dedication as vicar general over the past six and a half years. “It has been a gift to work with him and to share the joys and burdens of governing the diocese,” the bishop said.



The bishop also named Father Alfredo Villarreal as temporary administrator of St. Philip the Apostle parish in Corpus Christi, where Bishop-designate Kihneman serves as pastor. Father Villarreal’s appointment is effective Feb. 1.

