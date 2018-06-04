Diocese welcomes three new deacons

All photos by Adel Rivera,

Bishop Michael Mulvey ordained Richard Gutierrez, Ramiro “RJ” Regalado, Jr. and Santos Ruben Jones III to the diaconate at Corpus Christi Cathedral on June 3. For Deacons Gutierrez and Regalado this will be a transitional period. The next step in their formation will be ordination to the priesthood, whereas Deacon Jones is ordained to the permanent diaconate.All three men expressed their resolve to carry out their office in accord with the mind of Christ and the Church, under the direction of the bishop.As they lay prostrate on the altar floor, the faithful prayed the Litany of Supplication, which joins the Church on earth with the saints in heaven to beseech God on behalf of the candidates. Lying prostrate is a sign of humility and supplication that they might be showered with the gifts of love and peace.Through the laying on of hands by the bishop and the prayer of ordination, the gift of the Holy Spirit for the office of deacon was conferred on them. Immediately after the Prayer of Ordination, They were invested with the diaconal stole and dalmatic brought to the altar by family. The investiture is an outward manifestation of the liturgical ministry they will fulfill.The bishop handed each one of the young men the Book of Gospels, which signifies the office of the deacon to proclaim the Gospel in liturgical celebrations and to preach the faith of the Church in word and in deed.With a fraternal kiss, the bishop sealed the deacons’ admittance into the ministry. The bishop’s embrace was followed by a fraternal kiss from other deacons present, a sign of welcome to them in their entry to a common ministry in their Order.After his investiture was complete, they joined Bishop Mulvey to serve the remainder of the Mass. Among the first duties in serving the Mass, the deacons had the honor of giving their family members the Blood of Christ.Concelebrants were Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody, priests of the diocese and other priests involved in their formation.Deacon Richard Gutierrez' summer assignment will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland; Deacon Ramiro Regalado's summer assignment will be at St. Gertrude Parish in Kingsville; and Deacon Santos Jones' will be assigned to St. Joseph Parish in Beeville.In the printed program each deacon expressed their gratitude to the people who supported them throughout their vocational journey.See their letters below.IN THANKSGIVING - REV. MR. RICHARD GUTIERREZI wish to express my gratitude to everyone here today to witness my ordination to the diaconate. I would also like to acknowledge the people who have supported me and walked with me on this path in my vocation. To God the Father who has given me a blessed life filled with the love of parents and grandparents who supported me when I asked for their blessing to enter into seminary formation. Siblings who have kept me grounded. A niece and nephew who inspire me to be aware of the many blessings God continues to give me. And friends who have been with me to help pick me up when my cross became too heavy to carry.I also express my gratitude to Christ our Savior who called me to follow him, Bishop Mulvey who accepted my petition to Holy Orders and my Vocation Directors, as well as my many formators throughout the years who have guided me in following God's calling to serve Him and His Holy Church.As I continue my journey towards the priesthood, I humbly request that you, my family and friends, to keep me in your prayers as I continue to keep you in mine. "Yahweh called me before I was born; from my mother's womb He pronounced my name." (Is. 49:I)IN THANKSGIVING - REV. MR. RAMIRO REGALADO, ]R.I am incredibly humbled and grateful to Almighty God for the ineffable love that He has showered me with, for His gracious calling to serve in the building up of His Kingdom, and for giving me the graces to persevere through the challenges and triumphs that I have been through over the last eight years of seminary formation.To my parents, Ramiro Sr. and Noemi, and my Godparents, Ismael and Eva Hernandez, for planting the seed of faith through baptism. The domestic Church is the primary formation for an individual; my grandparents parents, brothers, uncles, aunts, and cousins have all played an important role in my formation.My great love and thanks to all of the priests who have been great father-figures for me. Fr. Matthew Stephan, Fr. John Oullette, Fr. Joseph Lopez, your great love and fidelity to God and His people have truly been inspirational and have served to cultivate the ground in which the seed of faith can grow (Matt 13: 8). To all of the priests of the Diocese of Corpus Christi and the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity, thank you for your witness to God's merciful love and goodness. To my seminary formation advisors-rectors, spiritual directors, and formation advisors-your patience and willingness to help me grow as a man and Christian have served me well. Thank you all for your patience and unconditional support and mentorship throughout the years of my formation.To all of you, my friends-those from childhood to those I have recently met-you have played an important role in my formation as well. Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your unconditional support as I discerned the will of God in my life.IN THANKSGIVING - REV. MR. SANTOS JONES IIIToday, as I begin my new ministry as Deacon, I am overcome with joy and gratitude. First, I give thanks to Almighty God for the gift of life and faith. I am truly humbled that, unworthy as I am, God has called me to the Sacred Order of Deacon to serve His people.I would like to thank His Excellency, the Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey for accepting me into the Permanent Diaconate program and who has now ordained me as a Deacon. In a special way, I would like to thank my wife, Kayla, and my son, Landon, for their love and support throughout my diaconate formation. Alongside me you have both sacrificed so much and have now committed yourselves to even more sacrifices, for this I am truly grateful.I would also like to say thank you to my parents, Santos Jones Jr. and Norma Gonzales, for saying yes to the gift of life and bringing me into the world. To my late great-grandmother, Juanita C. Rios, I will forever be grateful for raising me in the faith and bringing to Mass every Saturday night at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Rancho Allegre located in Alice, TX. By introducing me to the Mass you brought me closer to the mysteries of the Church. Thank you to my family, some of who are no longer physically with us, but "with us", nevertheless. Thank you to my childhood Pastor, Fr. Ray Yrlas, and the community of Our Lady of Guadalupe for guiding and mentoring me through my faith journey. I would also like to express my gratitude to Fr. Richard Gonzales, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Beeville, my current parish, for his friendship and support.Thank you to Deacon Michael Mantz and to all my early seminary formators. I am sincerely grateful to you and can only hope to repay you by my dedication to the ministry.To all those present here today I thank you for your presence and support. Know that you will be in my prayers. I ask that in your charity, you pray for me and all those ordained to service, that we may faithfully serve the people of God.