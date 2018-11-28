Bishop recognizes altar servers for their service

by South Texas Catholic



Photos by Ervey Martinez

See photos below



Bishop Michael Mulvey presided over the Diocese of Corpus Christi Altar Server Recognition Ceremony at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Sunday, Nov. 18. The bishop recognized servers in three categories, Eucharistic Cross Bearers, Outstanding Servers and Ten Years of Service.



Eligibility to receive the Eucharistic Cross Bearer recognition, an altar server must have served for at least 3 years; be at least in the ninth-grade; be a model of dedication to serving; promise to serve throughout high school; and be approved by his/her pastor.



Altar servers who received the Eucharistic Cross from Christ the King were Daniel Cantu, Gabriella Cantu, Mercedes Padron, Nickolas Silva, Katelyn Soliz and Jayde Estell; from Corpus Christi Cathedral were Josue Angel Alvarez, Charles Timblin Flood, Jenna Lynn Guerra, Jerry Andrew Guerra, Grace Eleanor Leeson, Robert Perry Moffitt and Nicholas Steven Trigger; from Holy Cross were Juan Carlos Aranda, Jr. and Daniel Aaron Ortiz; from Holy Family in Corpus Christi were Arleen Arredondo, Racheal Alexis Caballero, Gianna Lerma, Elizabeth Ochoa, Dominic Pena, Araceli Saenz and Stephanie Salazar; from Immaculate Conception in Gregory were Madison Sanchez; from Immaculate Conception in Taft were Matthew Banda, Javier Gonzales and Daniel Perez; from Most Precious Blood were Kaelin Bunting, John Wilhelm, Jr. and Michael David Basaldu; from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Kingsville was Andrew Gonzales; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice were Mercedes Benavides, Priscilla Benavides, Jullissa Cabrera, Francisco Castillo, Ociel Castillo, Rita Castillo, Bryanna Contreras, Kristyn Garcia, Darrien Rogers and J.J. Salazar Cassidy Joslin; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Corpus Christi were Araceli Orozco and Ivor Sanchez; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sarita were Daniel Alexander and Justin Cantu; from Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission were Belicia Flores, Isabella Mata, Yolanda Salas and Dylan Tijerina; from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Portland were Coyt Winkler; from Our Lady of Perpetual Help were Daniel G. Carlos, Taylor Camille Carter, Marissa L. Tamez and Anyssa Brianna Villarreal; from Our Lady of Star of the Sea were Lukas Halm and Ylena Jones; from Our Lady of Victory in Beeville were Noami Alaniz, Jessica Barrera, Gabriel Carranco, Elijah Flores, Bryce Foster, Victor Gonzales, Christina Hinojosa and Lucas Uribe; from Sacred Heart in Falfurrias were Rudy Barrera III, Reno Gutierrez, Aaron M. Molina and Diego Vela; from Sacred Heart in Mathis were Jacob Barrera; from Sacred Heart in Odem were Jenna Chapa, Nico Chavira, Arabella Garza, Dario Gomez, Jacob Gomez, Gabby Gonzales, Mia Gonzales, Ben Lerma, Nicole Ortiz and Katherine Rodriguez; from Sacred Heart in Rockport were John Chupe, Kelsie Kilough, Kelsey Polasek, Trevin Thurman and Lilly Zapalac; from Sacred Heart in Sinton were Michael Hesseltine, Ayron Johnson, Angela Rodriguez and Marisa Sanchez; from Sacred Heart Mission in Pettus were Maddie Earwood; from St. Andrew by the Sea were Isabella Bertero, Avica Burrill and Cameron Pape; from St. Anthony in Robstown were Iliana Carrizalez and Makayla Huff; from St. Anthony in Violet was Reagan Hoelscher; from Ss. Cyril and Methodius were Hailey Berumen, Vincent Dominguez, Matthew Flores, Eliana Ramirez and Alejandra J. Samudio; from St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Alice were Crystal Diaz, Abrigayle Garza, J.M. Luna, Bernardo Pendleton, Brian Pendleton. Robert Pena, Eric Perez, Michael Perez, Andrea Rivera, Charles Sneed and Madison Wright; from St. George in George West were Eric Duke, Laura Feist, Belicia Rodriguez and Seth Salazar; from St. Gertrude in Kingsville were Dariel Barbour, Jacob Bustamante, Samuel Bustamante, Kaeleigh Flores, Dale Gonzales, Roy Gonzales and Benjamin Salinas; from St. James in Refugio were Jasmin Lopez and Leslie Velasco; from St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove were Jordan Garcia, Craig Gordon, Matthew Ortiz, Jesus Ramirez and Antonio Silva; from St. Joseph in Alice were Joncarlo Lomas, Hunter Ramirez, Johathan Sosa and Andres Hinojosa; from St. Joseph in Beeville were Burk O’Neil, Anil Patel and Kinley Ramon; from St. Joseph in Corpus Christi were Anthony Favata, Neriah Ramos, Jacob Resendez, Mariah Vargas and Timothy Wesbrooks; from St. Joseph in Kingsville were David Manuel Ortiz, Sebastian Antonio Trevino and Francisco Villarreal III; from St. Martin of Tours in Kingsville were Debra Janie Favors and Jacob Mathew Sanchez; from St. Patrick in Corpus Christi were Madison Gillespie, Grace Higdon, Abigail Larkin, Deanna Mireles, Victoria Molina, Austin Moore and Kelsey Owen; from St. Paul the Apostle were Lauren Balbin, Gregory Boxwell, Ashton Crawford, Naitlin Nguyen and Anastasia Smith; from St. Paul Mission in St. Paul were Nate Martinez, Mike Petrus, Anna Thomas, Emma Thomas and Stella Thomas; from St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles were Ciara Buentello, Lily Espinosa, Justin Gonzalez, Nyomi Gonzalez, Gilbert Martinez, Noah Puebla, Robert Quintero, Isabella Valencia, Isabelle Vasquez and Santiago Vasquez; from St. Philip the Apostle were Nathan Cornelius, Christian Medrano, Larissa Olivares, Hannah Reynolds and Isai Rodriguez; from St. Pius X were Ryan Lennan, Briana Rodriguez, Kyler Ross, Jonathon Shull and Christian Ramos; from St. Theresa in Corpus Christi was Vincent Puente; from St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus in Premont Melina Guerra, Nico Jaramillo, Andrina Johnson, Chennette Johnson, Lynnette Johnson, Christopher Morales, Angel Rodriguez and Makayla Rodriguez; and from St. Thomas the Apostle was Adan Trevino.



Altar servers who received Outstanding Server awards from Christ the King were Marvin Brooks and Lorena Moreno; from Corpus Christi Cathedral were Patrick Nicholas Shea and Carolyn McNiff; from Holy Cross were Michael Angel Ortiz and Maria Olivia Ramos; from Holy Family were Marcos Luna and Danielle Muniz; from Immaculate Conception in Gregory were Jonathan Garza and Madison Sanchez; from Immaculate Conception in Taft was Keoni Bulawan; from Our Lady of Consolation in Vattmann was Emma Valenzuela; from Sacred Heart Mission in Ricardo was Francesca Breitenfeld; from Our Lady of Good Counsel were Isaiah Omar Silguero and Anissa Jade Ebright; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Corpus Christi were Anestacio Sanchez and Heaven Casias; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sarita were Daniel Alexander and Justin Cantu; from Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission was Yolanda Salas; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel were Anthony Herrera and Catherine Thomas; from Our Lady of Perpetual Help were Joshua Jose Carlos and Anne Christabel Martin; from Our Lady Star of the Sea was Mark Jacob Trevino; Our Lady of Victory were Victor Gonzales and Noami Alaniz; from Sacred Heart in Falfurrias was Aaron M. Molina; from Sacred Heart in Mathis were Seth Munoz and Laura Flores; from Sacred Heart in Odem were Aiden Gonzales and Jennifer Garcia; from Sacred Heart in Rockport was Donovan Guerra and Erika Martinez; from Sacred Heart in Sinton was Gavin Castillo and Julia Martinez; from Sacred Heart Mission in Pettus were Dustin Flores and Alyssa Gonzales; from St. Andrew by the Sea were Paul Carroll and Sara Carroll; from St. Anthony in Robstown was Iliana Carrizalez; from St. Anthony in Violet was Reagan Hoelscher; from Ss. Cyril and Methodius were Vincent Dominguez and Eliana Ramirez; from St. Elizabeth of Hungary were Esai Lozano and Ebony Garcia; from St. Frances of Rome were Ethan Calvez and Avery Calvez; from St. Francis of Assisi Mission was Nicholas VanWay; from St. George were Ethan Bernal and Hannah Jimerson; from St. Gertrude was Dariel Barbour; from St. James in Beeville were Brandon Guerrero and Alizabeth Martinez; from St. James in Refugio was Adriana Lara; from St. John of the Cross was Craig Gordon and Alicia Lopez; from St. Joseph in Alice was Adrian Martinez; from St. Joseph in Beeville were Gabriel Guajardo and Jazmin Esquivel; from St. Joseph in Corpus Christi were Anthony Favata and Mariah Vargas; from St. Joseph in Kingsville was Christian Morin; from St. Joseph in Port Aransas was Michael Anthony Mendoza; from St. Martin were Christian Gonzalez, Kyrie Elayne and Cortez Lozano; from St. Patrick were Jasper Cable and Isabella Palmatier; from St. Paul the Apostle were Daniel Garza and Kaitlin Nguyen; from St. Paul Mission were Mike Petrus and Stella Thomas; from St. Philip the Apostle were Isaac Rodriguez and Camie Jimenez; from St. Pius X were Christian Ramos and Amy Ayala; from St. Theresa in Corpus Christi was Benjamin Puente; from St. Thomas the Apostle were R. J. Loa and Miranda Pilarczyk.



Altar servers recognized for 10 Years of Service received a purple cord presented by Bishop Mulvey in recognition for their long-standing dedication to serving. Servers who received 10 Years of Service from Christ the King was Irma Pimentel; from Corpus Christi Cathedral were Andrew M. Ficenec, Douglas H. Harley and Anthony Nicholas Matl; from Holy Cross was Maria Olivia Ramos; from Holy Family were Araceli Benitez and Danielle Muniz; from Immaculate Conception in Gregory was Dallas Sanchez; from Immaculate Conception in Taft was Ismael Olivarez; from Our Lady of Consolation in Vattmann was Jessica Pena; from Sacred Heart Mission in Ricardo was Gabriella Breitenfeld; from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Kingsville were Luis Briseno, Claudia Trevino and Xavier Vela; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice were Alyssa Abrigo, Carter Bulger, Ashley Canales and Mariel Zambrano; from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel was Daniella Hinojosa; from Our Lady of Perpetual Help were Zachariah Castillo and Joshua Roel Conde; from Our Lady of Victory were Julian Gonzales and Joseph Olivarez; from Sacred Heart in Mathis were Laura Flores and Elizabeth Olivarez; from Sacred Heart in Odem was Mia Martinez; from Sacred Heart in Sinton was Julia Martinez; from St. Andrew by the Sea were Tristan Cardon, Aidan O’Hagan Lopez, Daniel Rock, Carly Teichman and Hyacinth Udeani; from St. Elizabeth of Hungary were Jacqueline Barrera, Ebony Garcia, Jacqueline Guerra, Sara Kubala, Brook Lassman, Horacio Lomas, Junior Perez and John Zamora; from St. Francis of Assisi Mission was Nicholas VanWay; from St. George in George West were Elizabeth Emerson, Audrey Feist, Hannah Jimerson and Logan Orr; from St. Gertrude in Kingsville were Ally Carrillo and Daniel Salinas; from St. James in Refugio was Izac Canchola; from St. Joseph in Alice was Ryan Ochoa; from St. Joseph in Beeville were Anne Del Barrio, Colton Del Bosque, Abie Esquivel and Matthew Gomez; from St. Joseph in Kingsville were Robert Stevan, Grimes Jose and Dominguez Jacquez; from St. Joseph in Port Aransas was Michael Anthony Mendoza; from St. Patrick were Joseph Afuso, Caitlyn Biggins, Jasper Cable, Gabriel Flores, Lucas Lee, Devon Molina, Kaitlin Owen, Isabella Palmatier and Natalie Quintanilla; from St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles were Alana Kelsch and Matthew Moreau; from St. Pius X were Amy Ayala, Mark Muenster, Emily Rodriguez and Benjamin Toren; from St. Theresa in Corpus Christi was Faith Puente; from St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus in Premont were Gabriel Platas, Ricardo Platas and Chris Rodriguez, Jr.; from St. Thomas the Apostle were R. J. Loa, Miranda Pilarczyk and Andre Trevino.

