Bishop recognizes altar servers for their service

Bishop Michael Mulvey presided over the Diocese of Corpus Christi's annual “Altar Server Recognition Ceremony” at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Sunday, Nov. 21. The bishop recognized servers in three categories, Eucharistic Cross Bearers, Outstanding Servers and Ten Years of Service.
Eligibility to receive the Eucharistic Cross Bearer recognition, an altar server must have served for at least three years; be at least in the ninth grade; be a model of dedication to serving; promise to serve throughout high school and be approved by his/her pastor.
Altar servers who received the Eucharistic Cross from Immaculate Conception in Gregory were Andrew Flores, Jonathan Garza, Javier Solis, Lino Solis and Maria Solis; from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Kingsville were, Kenneth Reeder and Nicholas Ruiz; from Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Corpus Christi were Isabella Avolio, Victor Martinez, Jr., Ivan Ortiz and Arysella Marissa Villarreal; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice was Karol Pena; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Corpus Christi were Juan Carlos Hernandez and Aiden Sanchez; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Edroy were Vince Barrera and Derek Tijerina; from Sacred Heart in Falfurrias were Joe Azocar, J. D. Castillo, Derek Chavera, Marcus Lopez and Stephen Mireles; from Sacred Heart in Odem were Angel Castillo, Petey Gonzales, Elena Molina and Xzavier Rodriguez; from in Sacred Heart in Rockport was Fatima Ortiz; from Sacred Heart in Sinton were Norverto Garza III, Draven Hernandez and Joseph Adrian Rodriguez; from Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Corpus Christi were Katia Martinez, Charlie Ramirez, Sofia Ramirez and Araceli Rodriguez; from St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Alice were Joey Barrera, Luke Brandt, Nicholas Hinojosa, Nicholas Navejar, Wyatt Nunez, Gabriela Perez, Eliana Rodriguez, Jon Anthony Rodriguez and Ava Vasquez; from St. Francis of Assisi Mission in Lagarto were William Chadwick, Michael Pantoja and Nathan Ybanez; from St. George in George West were Shambryn Leigh DuBose, Nathaniel Rhett Mauer, Macrae Ryan Meek and Eliana Magdalena Rodriguez; from St. Gertrude in Kingsville were Mia Barrientos, Joaquin Galvan, Zane Henske, Avery Maldonado and Micah Perez; from St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove were Vincent Gordon, Logan Rodriguez and Ezequiel Serna from St. John Nepomucene in Robstown were Henry Charba, Joseph Charba and Taylor Melchor; from St. Joseph in Alice were John Michael Garcia, Noel Gonzalez, Isaac Xavier Lopez, Aiden Walker Lorberau and Antonio Caden Valadez; from St. Joseph in Beeville were Allison Arther, Chloe Franco, Lily Martinez, Emily Olivares, Layla Ramon, Andrew Silva and Samantha Ziegler; from St. Joseph in Corpus Christi was Alyssa Gutierrez; from St. Patrick in Corpus Christi were Wendy Cable, Cailyn Cruz, Addison Jorgensen, Peyton Lawhon, Matthew Martinez and Emma Moore; from St. Paul the Apostle in Corpus Christi was Madison Shepheard; from St. Philip the Apostle were Tiffany Guico, Matthew Medrano, Isabel Mendoza and Kaelyn Mora; from St. Pius X in Corpus Christi were John Andy Kretsinger, Christopher Purnell and Joseph Rodriguez.
Altar servers who received Outstanding Server awards from Corpus Christi Cathedral was David Matl; from Holy Cross in Corpus Christi was Juan Carlos Aranda, Jr.; from Immaculate Conception in Gregory were Jesse Torres and Jenevieve Garza; from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Kingsville were Jayden Silguero and Ilianna Rodriguez; from Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Corpus Christi was Uche Akpunku; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Corpus Christi was Leonard Montes; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Edroy was Joe Anthony Mata and Isabella Mata; from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Portland Revel Wicks and Ariel Castellano; from Our Lady Star of the Sea in Corpus Christi was Noah Arredondo; from Sacred Heart in Falfurrias was Diego Vela; from Sacred Heart in Odem Ben Lerma and Gabby Gonzales; from Sacred Heart in Sinton were Michael Hesseltine and Angela Rodriguez; from Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Corpus Christi was Emiley Flores; from St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Alice were Brody Garcia and Amaris Vasquez; from St. Joseph in Alice were Julian Jerry Munoz; from St. Joseph in Kingsville was Arturo Valdez, Jr.; from St. Martin of Tours in Kingsvilles were Jason Collin Sanchez and Hailey Alyse Ortega; from St. Patrick in Corpus Christi were Cydni Barnes and Austin Moore; from St. Paul the Apostle in Corpus Christi were Brian Nguyen and Anastasia Smith; from St. Paul Mission in Sinton were Rob Welder Thomas and Marissa Sanchez; from St. Philip the Apostle in Corpus Christi were Isai Rodriguez and Hannah Reynolds; from St. Pius X in Corpus Christi were Jonathon Shull and Aurora Cano;
Altar servers recognized for 10 Years of Service from Holy Cross in Corpus Christi were Juan Carlos Aranda, Jr. and Daniel Aaron Ortiz; from Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Corpus Christi was Anyssa Brianna Villarreal Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice were Francisco Castillo, Ociel Castillo and Kirsten Garcia; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Corpus Christi was Jonathan Sturgeon; from Our Lady Star of the Sea in Corpus Christi were Lukas Halm and Ylena Jones; from Sacred Heart in Falfurrias were Rudy Barrera, III, Aaron Molina and Diego Vela; from Sacred Heart in Odem were Arabella Garza, Dario Gomez, Jacob Gomez, Gabby Gonzales and Mia Gonzales; from Sacred Heart in Rockport were Kelsey Polasek and Lily Zapalac; from Sacred Heart in Sinton were Michael Hesseltine and Angela Rodriguez; from Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Corpus Christi were Vincent Dominguez, Matthew Flores, Eliana Ramirez and Alejandra Samudi; from St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Alice were Bernardo Pendleton and Brian Pendleton; from St. George in George West were Robert Eric Duke III and Laura Beatrice Feist; from St. Gertrude in Kingsville were Dariel Barbour, Jacob Bustamante, Samuel Bustamante, Dale Gonzales, Roy Gonzales and Benjamin Salinas; from St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus in Corpus Christi was Michael Fergie; from St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove were Daniella Gracia, Jesus Ramirez and Antonio Silva; from St. John Nepomucene in Robstown was Joseph Charba; from St. Joseph in Alice were Jayden James Guajardo, Juan Andres Hinojosa, Joncarlo Lomas and Hunter Ramirez; from St. Joseph in Beeville was Delaney Huber; from St. Joseph in Corpus Christi was Anthony Favata; from St. Martin of Tours in Kingsville was Jacob Mathew Sanchez; from St. Patrick in Corpus Christi were Cydni Barnes, Grace Higdon, Abigail Larkin, Deanna Mireles, Victoria Molina and Austin Moore; from St. Paul the Apostle were Brian Nguyen, Kaitlyn Nguyen and Anastasia Smith; from St. Paul Mission were Jorge Casanova, Nate Martinez and Marissa Sanchez; from St. Philip the Apostle were Alexa Mendoza, Larissa Olivarez, Hannah Reynolds and Isai Rodriguez; from St. Pius X were Kolbe Purnell and Jonathon Shull.