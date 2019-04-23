Bishop unifies priests and blesses holy oils at the Chrism Mass

Catholics in the Diocese of Corpus Christi gathered with Bishop Michael Mulvey and priests to celebrate the Chrism Mass on April 16.
The Chrism Mass demonstrates the unity of priests with their bishop. Priests renewed their priestly promises of prayer, obedience, celibacy and recommitted themselves to the Lord’s service.
Bishop Mulvey received their promises and reminded them of their responsibilities. “A presbyterate does not exist in the 'me' and 'I.' You arrived here today as priests and came from different parts of the diocese,” Bishop Mulvey said. “You stand with me not as individuals, but as a body of the presbyterate.”
After the homily, three permanent deacons presented the bishop with three sacred oils, contained in urns, for his blessing. They were the oil of the sick, the oil of catechumens and the sacred oil of chrism. “Bless this oil and sanctify it for our use. Make this oil a remedy for all who are anointed with it; heal them in body, in soul and in spirit, and deliver them from every affliction,” prayed Bishop Mulvey over the oil of the sick.
And again, with outstretched hands, the bishop prayed over the oil of catechumens, used before the baptismal rite. He said, “Bless this oil and give wisdom and strength to all who are anointed with it in preparation for their baptism. Bring them to a deeper understanding of the Gospel, help them to accept the challenge of Christian living, and lead them to the joy of new birth in the family of your Church."
The final urn containing the Holy chrism, used for baptism, confirmation and Holy Orders was brought forth and bishop mixed the balsam and olive oil before consecrating it as chrism. This fragrant oil is used for anointing during the celebration of the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Ordination. Chrism is also used in the rites of anointing pertaining to the dedication of new churches and altars. Before consecrating the Chrism, the bishop breathed over the vessel of oil, his breath symbolizing the outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon the oil to be consecrated.
In a gesture of concelebration, all of the priests and Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody held their right hands extended toward the Chrism as the bishop prayed.
All three urns were placed on pedestals beneath the statue of the Virgin Mary in the sanctuary. The bishop then distributed small vessels containing each of the oils to the priests at the end of Mass.
Bishop Mulvey thanked those in attendance especially, the Knights of Columbus, members of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher, many religious and brothers in consecrated life and those preparing for baptism.