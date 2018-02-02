Bishop visits Sacred Heart School on National Catholic Schools Week

by South Texas Catholic

Bishop Michael Mulvey made a campus visit of Sacred Heart School in Rockport during National Catholic Schools Week. It was his first opportunity Bishop Mulvey had to see the new and temporary portables that have been brought it to get the school up and running after Hurricane Harvey's devastating effect."The school children are so happy to be back home and they expressed their loving gratitude to Bishop Mulvey for his support," Father Ray Yrlas, pastor of Sacred Heart, said.Photos by Mr. Fred Gibbs. (Double click on photo to see album.)