Bishop welcomes students to 2019-2020 school year

In his homily at the 20th Annual Liturgy to Begin the School Year, Bishop Michael Mulvey told students, “Start your day, saying (to God), ‘I know you’re there.’ Let this year be the Year of God – God that’s watching us every day and every second because he loves us and wants us to be our best.”
Over 600 exiting students from 15 Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi listened attentively as he told them about St. Augustine and the prodigal son. “Ignoring God doesn’t matter, because he’s always there.”
Dr. Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the diocese said, “To see our students together in prayer and in community is special as teachers, principals, parents and community leaders dedicate themselves to forming our students in faith, knowledge and service,” Superintendent Rosemary Henry said. “The Beginning of the School Year Liturgy was a beautiful expression of forming our students in faith. Bishop’s message was powerful and assuring that God loves each child/student every minute, every hour, every day through eternity.”
The students served as altar servers and lectors, participated in the procession of gifts during the offertory and carried their school's flag during the procession at the beginning and end of Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Aug. 28.