Bishop will celebrate St. Florian Mass for firefighters today

May 4, 2017
Bishop Michael Mulvey will celebrate a Mass to St. Florian in recognition of firefighters at 6 p.m. today at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. St. Florian is the patron saint of firefighters and his Feast Day is celebrated on May 4, as is International Firefighter’s Day.
St. Florian was a commander in the Roman army in the third century. Among his duties was to establish firefighting units. He is said to have “
put out a massive fire with only one bucket of water, saving a village from ruin
.” He was martyred for refusing the emperor’s commands to persecute Christians. He was a Christian and asked that he suffer the same fate.
Family, friends and supporters of firefighters of all faith traditions are welcomed at the Mass. The Mass specifically calls upon God to bless and protect firefighters. This celebration is like the annual “Blue Mass” which honors and blesses all of those employed in the public safety field.
A reception will be held immediately following the Mass. For more information contact Captain James Brown at (361) 826-8423 or at jamesb@cctexas.com.