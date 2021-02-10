Bishop's Message on World Day of the Sick

by Bishop Michael Mulvey, Diocese of Corpus Christi
"You have but one teacher and you are all brothers" (Mt 23:8) is the title of the message issued by Pope Francis for the World Day of the Sick. In his message the Holy Father encourages a trust-based relationship with the sick and the nurturing of the integral human healing.
The World Day of the Sick is celebrated every year on February 11, the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes. As never before in our lifetime, we are witnessing physical pain and suffering, anguish and despair, the result of a pandemic that came to us without warning. And yet, amidst so much suffering, we also have seen the sacrifice and commitment of many who care for those who are sick and most vulnerable. Our lives have been touched by these signs of compassion and love.
Let us approach this special time of prayer that the World Day of the sick offers us with hope and with the realization that we all are creatures dependent on God and with an inherent need of others.
Today, I want to recognize the generosity and dedication of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, volunteers, support staff, priests, men and women religious who have assisted, treated, comforted and served the sick and their families with professionalism, compassion and self-giving.