Bishop's Message on the 9 Days for Life Novena, Jan. 21-29

by Most Reverend Michael Mulvey, Bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi
We know the life of prayer sustains the protection of life.
Please join me today as we continue the “9 Days for Life” Novena for the protection of human life here in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
During this novena, we will have many opportunities to pray, reflect, and do concrete actions that would help us build a culture of life. We will not stand alone. Our voices and prayers will be united across the nation.
May God, our creator, hear our plea. We pray for an end to abortion and that life and human dignity be respected our nation.