Bishops pray for Sutherland Springs victims

by Catholic News Agency/South Texas Catholic

After at least 26 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, the local Catholic archbishop offered prayers and solidarity for the victims. Bishop Michael Mulvey of the Diocese of Corpus Christi also extended his prayers and sympathy to First Baptist Church.



“We need prayers! The families affected in the shooting this morning at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs need prayers. The evil perpetrated on these who were gathered to worship God on the Lord’s Day – especially children and the elderly – makes no sense and will never be fully understood,” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio said Nov. 5.



“The horrible evil of violence has struck close to home. Our prayers and sympathy are extended to the members of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and to the entire community. The Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi unites with each of you in the pain of this tragedy. May God heal the wounds of this day,” Bishop Mulvey said.



The archbishop added “These Baptist brethren are our family, friends and neighbors who live among us in the archdiocese…We are committed to work in unity with all our brothers and sisters to build peace in our communities; to connect in a more direct and substantial way. The Catholic Church in Texas and across the United States is with you.”



Archbishop Garcia-Siller added that the San Antonio archdiocese's Catholic Charities was ready to assist and provide whatever services may be needed and would do whatever needs to be done to help the victims.



“Let’s help these brothers and sisters with prayers; they need us. Also, pray fervently for peace amidst all of the violence, which seems to be overwhelming our society. We must be lights in the darkness. Eternal rest grants unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May God have mercy!”



Sutherland Springs is small town located about 35 miles southeast of San Antonio. A shooter entered the town's First Baptist Church late Sunday morning, during a service. He has reportedly been killed. A local citizen shot at the suspect, who fled in a car. Police found the suspect dead in his car.



In addition to the 26 killed, at least 20 people were injured by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

