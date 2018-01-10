Bishops to launch ‘9 Days for Life’ campaign Jan. 18

January 10, 2018
by Judy Keane, USCCB
On Jan. 18, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will launch the national “9 Days for Life” campaign calling Catholics and the faithful together for a 9-day “digital pilgrimage” focusing on cherishing the gift of human life from conception to natural death. The campaign surrounds the annual
Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children
, which occurs on the anniversary of “Roe v. Wade,” the Supreme court decision that made abortion legal in the United States throughout pregnancy.
The overarching intention of the centerpiece novena is the end to abortion, and each day highlights a different intention related to respect for human life: end of life care, human trafficking, healing after abortion, the death penalty and more. Participants are called to prayer and action unified around each day’s specific intention. They can subscribe to receive daily messages at
www.9daysforlife.com
.