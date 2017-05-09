Bishops want just and comprehensive immigration

On May 7, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 4, known as the 'sanctuary cities' bill, causing concern and disappointment among Catholic bishops. The bishops said they will continue to advocate for more just and comprehensive immigration laws, which include reunification of families and creating more just pathways to citizenship. Enforcement measures should have the goal of targeting dangerous criminals for incarceration and deportation, they said in a statement.



“Our clergy, religious brothers and sisters, and laity have a long history of involvement in serving migrants. Our ministry compels us to speak out on the issue of immigration reform, which is a moral issue that impacts human rights,” the bishops’ statement said.



Bishop Michael Mulvey met with a group diocesan priests, deacons and Chancery staff at Nuestra Senõra de San Juan Parish to address concerns over the new immigration law.



"We are in the midst of maintaining our laws and being faithful to our country and meeting the humanitarian needs of the people and responding with the Gospel. We need to stay in our role as pastors," Bishop Mulvey said. "I think that's what Pope Francis has been talking about–is for us to be men and women of dialogue. We don't close doors. We don't turn our backs on people or the law.”