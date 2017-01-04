Blessing the New Year with a revisit to your bucket list

by Sister Lou Ella Hickman, IWBS

Instead of making resolutions for the New Year, perhaps a revisit to your bucket list might be a better choice. The simple reality is that every one of us is a terminal—case or to use the cliché—all of us will kick the bucket. What is unknown to many people, this list has only one word on the reverse side: regret. And with that one word, facing our final moments can be all the more painful.



I have read about some individuals who live their life checking off the next item on their list and I would respond, “Good for you if this helps to bring you joy and you have money to do it.” But not everyone can. However, I know even an item or two that can be checked off can fill our lives with nourishing memories. A friend once shared she felt how several of her choices on her bucket list were more like treasured prayers. So she was not surprised when the opportunity arose for her to sponsor a child in India.



Some years ago, I found myself listening to a young woman who was considering religious life. However, she was afraid of falling in love after she entered. I asked her what was on her bucket list. “I really want to travel.” I told her I would be more concerned about her major regret in not doing so rather than finding her soul mate after she became a sister. I also told her how much more she could share if she later decided this was what God was calling her to do.



Our bucket list is a reminder that God gave us desires and longings for a reason. And the operative word for them is “grow.” Robert Browning’s lines come to mind. “Ah, a man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what’s a heaven’s for?” So, in a way, wanting to swim the English Channel or climb Mt. Everest is the echo of our greatest longing—the very reason we have a bucket list—our longing for God.



Navigating your bucket list can be tricky given your responsibilities as well as finances. However, you can still check off that item at the top of one’s list. How? Think outside the box. For example, if that number one item is to walk the El Camino and you have three children younger than four years of age, you wonder what can you do. First, if that item is a burning one, consider setting aside a small amount of money on a regular basis for the trip. How much would it take to include the entire family and budget toward that. As your children get older, they can help add to the kitty for a once in a lifetime spiritual adventure.



If this is not doable, compromise: make a walking trip to a local shrine, by yourself or in a group. If this is not doable, then go to what is next on your list. Finally, take St. Ignatius of Loyola‘s advice and pray for the grace desired. If your heart is set on the El Camino, by all means pray for the grace to go. But don’t just pray; ask yourself how you can cooperate in setting your desire in motion.



Several years ago I watched a Boston Pops program on TV. The narrator commented that anyone who donated $10,000 to the orchestra would have the privilege of conducting it. He went on to relate how one young man who wanted to make conducting a career was able to raise half that amount. The people behind the orchestra were so impressed with his efforts in raising the money they forgave the other $5,000 and let him conduct. Afterwards, he joined the Marines (think band) so he could continue his dream of becoming a conductor.



While your bucket list may not include conducting the Boston Pops before you go to your eternal reward, what is important is that it is important to you. So the next time a certain item on your bucket list tugs at your heartstrings, slow down and listen. After all, what’s in your bucket could make a world of difference.

