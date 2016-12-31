Blessings to new bishop of Biloxi, Msgr. Louis Kihneman

by Bishop Michael Mulvey, South Texas Catholic

Most Reverend Michael Mulvey is Bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.



On Dec. 16, Msgr. Louis F. Kihneman III was named Bishop-designate of the Diocese of Biloxi in Mississippi. Bishop Kihneman has served our diocese for 40-years as a priest and for the last six and one half years as Vicar General. In addition, for the past three years he has also served as pastor of St. Philip the Apostle parish in Corpus Christi.I take this opportunity to congratulate him in the name of us all and to wish him many blessings as he takes on his new pastoral responsibility in Biloxi. Knowing him as I do, I recognize that Pope Francis has wisely chosen a priest close to the Heart of Jesus and a true son of his Church.Bishop Kihneman has served in numerous ministries and parishes throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi. His pastoral ministry has touched many of your lives. I am sure that you will always remain grateful to the Lord for placing Bishop Kihneman in the path of your faith journey.For more than six years, I have witnessed him generously give himself in serving the priests, deacons, religious and laity of this diocese. I am grateful to him for his loyalty and strong collaboration.This edition of the South Texas Catholic is dedicated to you, Bishop Kihneman, as one way of thanking you for your generous gift of ministry and witness.You remain a son of the Diocese of Corpus Christi and we assure you of our prayers for you and the people of Biloxi and simply ask that you continue to pray for us in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.