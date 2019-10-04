Blue Mass honors local law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders

Bishop Michael Mulvey thanked all local law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders for their dedication and commitment to the communities they serve at the 18th Annual Blue Mass Ceremony at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis on Sept. 28.
Bishop Mulvey concelebrated Mass with Father Peter Thenan, pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Mathis and Deacon Emede Gonzalez assisted.
After Mass, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) held a flag ceremony at sunset and Firefighters held the "Ringing of the Bell" ceremony for firefighters that died between Sept. 2018-2019.
The event was hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 11663 and Assembly 1123.
Bishop Mulvey also thanked, Father Peter Thenan, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, for a gracious welcome and Jesse Garcia, Knights of Columbus and chairman of the Blue Mass committee, as well as the Knights of Columbus for their hard work in planning the Blue Mass.
Photos by Julie Stark | for STC.View the complete photo album or download photos here.