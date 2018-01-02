BobCast News builds up students’ confidence

by Rebecca Esparza, Correspondent



Eight-year-old Lily Vavrusa dreams of becoming a television journalist, and thanks to a new educational program at St. Elizabeth School in Alice, Lily is already living her dream.

My goal is to be on Good Morning America,” she said with a broad smile. The third-grader said she already sees herself working in “New York City reporting on breaking news.”

Each of the school’s 57 students in pre-k4 to sixth grade has the opportunity to work on the school’s television program, BobCast News. The episodes are available on YouTube, as well as the school’s website and Facebook page.

Each student has their own assignment, from news anchor or roving reporter, to technical crew members working on sound and camera operations.

The idea is the brainchild of parent volunteer and St. Elizabeth’s Enrichment Coordinator Carolina Nisimblat and her husband, Dr. Erik Nisimblat. The Nisimblats donated the electronic equipment used to film the show, including a camera, studio lights, a chroma key wall, microphones and teleprompter. All the equipment is like the equipment used by actual news crews.

Carolina Nisimblat, a former anchor and entertainment reporter at KORO-TV, the Univision television station in Corpus Christi, serves as the broadcast director for BobCast News, which has been produced at the school for the last year.

Her passion for television journalism is something she wants to share with all the students at St. Elizabeth.

“The show has given these children the ability to experience journalism. It’s a skill they can take to college and beyond. Some of these kids have a…fear of public speaking, which even many adults have. This will be a non-issue when these children reach college, thanks to this program,” she said.

One of the biggest goals of every educator at St. Elizabeth is to build up the confidence of children by finding their God-given talents and recognizing their special gift.

“I’m a firm believer every child has a gift. As a parent and as an educator, we need to find what that gift is for every child. Once they feel that confidence they are good at something, that will open the doors to many other things,” Nisimblat said.

Bobcast News allows each child to be on camera at least once. They also have a chance to work behind the scenes. There are eight different segments on the show, including: inspirational, health, holy and a jolly segment, which ends the show on a comical note.

The children learn valuable lessons while working on the show, including public speaking, writing, working as a team and improving communications skills, Carolina Nisimblat said.

Parent volunteer Kristy Green, who assists with the show, says it’s amazing to see a transformation in the children, who sometimes start out extremely shy and grow more comfortable as their involvement grows. Green’s son, Noah Gonzalez, is a third grader at the school.

“I enjoy volunteering and helping with the show, but I also like to volunteer on behalf of all the parents who can’t take off from work. I have a flexible schedule, so I’m happy to help,” Green said.

Cesar Flores has been thrilled to see his daughter Suzanne Jiminian, a fifth-grader, grow out of her shyness, thanks in large part to the television show.

“To see the difference between her first television show and now, it’s truly phenomenal. Even her teachers have commented to me what a change they’ve seen…she asks questions in class, she is talking and has really come out of her shell,” he said.

Eight-year-old Angel Rios said working on BobCast News makes him happy.

“This last show I was the inspirational reporter and co-anchor. I’ve also been an investigative reporter. I love to see what it takes to put a real newscast together. It’s not just what we see on television. It takes a whole team behind the scenes, too,” he said.

Norma Montemayor, K5 teacher at St. Elizabeth, said broadcasting has been a positive learning experience for the children, especially in the areas of art and communication.

“In a short time, the students have learned not only how to speak and present, but also manage the production and communicate to their audience,” she said.

Eleven-year-old Ella Lara, a sixth grader, enjoys being a role model for the younger children and helps train them in using the camera equipment, which she has become proficient in using. “I enjoy being the cinematographer for the show, making sure the shots are perfect,” she said.

“We work with so much love for these kids. They see me coming and immediately ask when their next turn to work on the show will be. They’re eager. They’re excited. They’re engaged!” Carolina Nisimblat said.