Most Precious Blood offers women Advent study

Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Corpus Christi will host “An Advent Study on a Mind at Peace Reclaiming an Ordered Soul in the Age of Distraction” on Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at the St. Juliana Hall. Two sessions will be offered, the first at 9:15 a.m. on the topic “Women of the Word”, followed by “Spirit & Life” at noon

Books are available for purchase in the Most Precious Blood Bookstore. Childcare available by reservation. For more information, contact Susan Groves at susangrovesmpb@gmail.com.