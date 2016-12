In response to the current water crisis in Corpus Christi, Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter for the Homeless in Corpus Christi are accepting donations of bottled water, paper plates and paper towels at the offices of Catholic Charities located 615 Oliver Ct. and the Mother Teresa Shelter at 513 Sam Rankin St.



The donations are being distributed to the homeless who have no other resource for potable water. The paper plates eliminate the need for dishwashing.