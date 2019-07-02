Building a Church of communion / Edificando una iglesia de comunión

The Pastoral Plan is an intentional invitation to all people in the Diocese of Corpus Christi: faith communities, parishes, schools, ministries, organizations, diocesan structures and offices to be transformed into a Church of communion.
“The Eucharist expresses that communion,” Bishop Mulvey said. “By existentially taking it into life, we create a behavior of living in unity with each other.”
He explained that the Trinity is a communion of Three Persons bound by love, therefore people, who are made in this image, are called to communion.
It starts with loving God and loving our neighbor as ourselves. According to Bishop Mulvey our challenge is being nothing less than a communion of persons who are one in Christ.
He went on to say that everyone is seeking a sense of belonging, seeking a home. “How can we make the Church a home?” Bishop Mulvey asked the chancery staff.
Bishop Mulvey referred to St. John Paul II’s Apostolic Letter, “Novo Millennio Ineunte,” as a vision for the Pastoral Plan. “A spirituality of communion indicates above all the heart’s contemplation of the mystery of the Trinity dwelling in us, and whose light we must also be able to see shining on the face of the brothers and sisters around us” (cf. Novo Millennio Ineunte, n. 43).
He said “the challenge of the future is to undergo interior conversions and shifts in behavior. How are we to do this? listen before we speak; put ourselves aside and pay close attention; and ‘listen to the youth.’
“The youth are telling us something by being absent,” Bishop Mulvey said. “The younger generation feel they are not being heard, and their needs are not being met.” He said we must undergo a change and let go of the attitude of “we’ve always done it this way.” We need to let go of control, so youth feel welcome to participate in various groups and organizations the Church has to offer.
Renewal requires an internal conversion and relationship building, a journey that’s both personal and communal. He listed four characteristics of community: 1) prayer; 2) a “we –centered spirit;” 3) being enriched by the gifts of each other; and 4) making room for each other’s ideas. “When you make room for others you have to crucify your own thoughts. I move out and we move in,” he said.
Bishop Mulvey outlined four priorities obtained from the Pastoral Summits to help build a spiritual Church of Communion. The priorities are: Formation, to form all Catholics in the spirituality of communion. Build community, parishes that are welcoming communities of formation. Prioritize Youth, exercise a “preferential option” for engaging young Catholics. And finally, Go Forth, evangelize and serve those at the margins.
The chancery family was challenged to improve communion among themselves and the rest of the diocese. “The Holy Spirit is calling us back to our roots,” he said. He reminded them that the apostles were of one mind and one heart. They shared together what they had.
Father James Stembler, vicar general of the diocese, spoke to staff on the importance of the baptismal promises and reminded them of their responsibilities as baptized members of the Church.
On day two, diocesan clergy and staff met with religious and some lay leaders at the Pax Christi Liturgical Retreat Center to discuss the Pastoral Plan in a much broader scope.
Diocesan directors, Therese Recinella, Rosemary Henry, Jaime Reyna and Zach Everett presented different aspects of their ministries and the gifts their offices bring to people in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. They gave accounts of their strengths, weaknesses, and statistics based on the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA). They presented evidence of families, parishes, schools and youth who are struggling, but want to belong; they want a family.
“Our Pastoral Plan speaks of forming adults to build communities by encouraging parishes to work together to provide ministry opportunities for young people both inside and outside the traditional parish setting,” said Everett, director of the Office of Youth and Young Adults. He spoke of the need to make the forming of young people a priority, empowering them with the tools to proclaim the gospel to their own generation.
The first approach is to promote the spiritually of communion. We must train ourselves to step out of the old ways of doing things; to listen to and discern with each other; to pray and allow others to shine and we must accompany youth. Bishop Mulvey said to be like the early apostles: go forth, evangelize and serve those at the margins. “… for they will know us by our love.”
El Plan Pastoral es una invitación para todas las personas en la Diócesis de Corpus Christi: comunidades religiosas, parroquias, escuelas, ministerios, organizaciones, estructuras diocesanas y oficinas, con la intención de que sean transformadas en una Iglesia de comunión.
“La Eucaristía expresa esa comunión”, dijo el obispo Mulvey. “Al tomarla existencialmente en nuestras vidas, creamos un comportamiento de vida en unidad de los unos con los otros”.
Explicó que la Trinidad, una comunidad de Tres Personas existe en el amor, por lo tanto, el ser humano que está hecho a Su imagen, está llamado a la comunión.
Todo comienza con amar a Dios y a nuestro prójimo como a nosotros mismos. Según el obispo Mulvey, nuestro desafío está siendo nada más ni nada menos, que una comunión de personas, que se hacen una en Cristo.
Continuó diciendo, que cada uno busca un sentido de pertenencia, buscando un hogar. “¿Cómo podemos hacer de la Iglesia, un hogar?”, Preguntó el obispo Mulvey al personal de la cancillería.
El obispo Mulvey se refirió a la Carta Apostólica de San Juan Pablo II, “Novo Millennio ineunte”, como una visión del Plan Pastoral. “Una espiritualidad de comunión, indica sobre todo una contemplación desde el corazón, del misterio de la Trinidad que mora en nosotros, y desde cuya luz, también debemos poder ver brillar el resplandor en los rostros de nuestros hermanos y hermanas que nos rodean” (cf. Novo Millennio ineunte, n. 43).
Dijo que “el desafío del futuro es someterse a conversiones interiores y cambios de comportamiento. ¿Cómo vamos a hacer esto? escuchando antes de hablar; haciendo nos a un lado para prestar mucha atención; y ‘escuchando a los jóvenes’.
“Los jóvenes nos están diciendo algo al estar ausentes”, dijo el obispo Mulvey. “La generación más joven siente que no es escuchada, y que sus necesidades no se están satisfaciendo”. Dijo que debemos pasar por un cambio y dejar a un lado esa actitud de: “siempre lo hemos hecho de esta manera”. Necesitamos dejar de controlar, para que los jóvenes se sientan bienvenidos a participar en la variedad de grupos y organizaciones que la Iglesia ofrece.
La renovación requiere una conversión interna y la construcción de relaciones, un viaje que sea tanto personal como comunitario. Enumeró cuatro características de la comunidad: 1) la oración; 2) un “espíritu centrado en un nosotros”; 3) ser enriquecidos por los dones de cada uno; y 4) hacer espacio para las ideas de los demás. “Cuando uno hace espacio para otros, uno tiene que crucificar sus propios pensamientos. De manera que el “yo” sale para que entre un “nosotros”, dijo.
El Obispo Mulvey subrayó cuatro prioridades obtenidas de las Cumbres Pastorales para ayudar a construir una Iglesia espiritual de comunión. Las prioridades son: La formación, para formar a todos los católicos en la espiritualidad de la comunión. Construir comunidad, parroquias que estén acogiendo comunidades de formación. Dar prioridad a los jóvenes, ejercer una “opción preferencial” para involucrar a los jóvenes católicos. Y finalmente; avancemos a evangelizar y a servir a los marginados.
La familia de la cancillería fue desafiada a mejorar la comunión entre ellos y el resto de la diócesis. “El Espíritu Santo nos está llamando a nuestras raíces”, dijo. Les recordó que los apóstoles eran de una sola mente y de un solo corazón. Compartieron juntos lo que tenían.
El padre James Stembler, vicario general de la diócesis, habló con el personal sobre la importancia de las promesas bautismales y les recordó sus responsabilidades como miembros bautizados de la Iglesia.
En el segundo día, el clero diocesano y el personal se reunieron con religiosos y algunos líderes laicos en el Centro de Retiro Litúrgico Pax Christi para discutir el Plan Pastoral con una visión mucho más amplia.
Los directores diocesanos, Therese Recinella, Rosemary Henry, Jaime Reyna y Zach Everett presentaron diferentes aspectos de sus ministerios y las aportaciones que hacen sus oficinas a las personas de la Diócesis de Corpus Christi. Hicieron un recuento de sus fortalezas y debilidades, basadas en las estadísticas del Centro para Investigación Aplicada en el Apostolado (CARA). Presentaron evidencia de familias, parroquias, escuelas y jóvenes que están batallando, pero que quieren pertenecer y quieren ser familia.
“Nuestro Plan Pastoral, habla de formar adultos para construir comunidades, animando a las parroquias a trabajar juntas para brindar oportunidades de ministerio a los jóvenes, tanto dentro como fuera del entorno parroquial tradicional”, dijo Everett, director de la Oficina de Jóvenes y Adultos Jóvenes. Habló de la necesidad de formación de los jóvenes como una prioridad, para que dándoles las herramientas, puedan proclamar el evangelio a su propia generación.
El primer enfoque es promover la espiritualidad de comunión. Debemos entrenarnos para salir de las viejas formas de hacer las cosas; escuchar y discernir unos con otros; para rezar y permitir que otros brillen y debemos acompañar a los jóvenes. El obispo Mulvey dijo, para ser como los primeros apóstoles, avanza, evangeliza y sirve a aquellos que están marginados. “… Porque ellos, nos conocerán por nuestro amor”.