Seminarian Family Jamboree and Burse Mass, an occasion of gratitude

Bishop Michael Mulvey greeted seminarians, their families, the Corpus Christi Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (CCDCCW) and a Serra Club member, Dorothy Garza, at the 2019 Seminarian Family Jamboree and Burse Mass held at St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center and Chapel at Texas A&M University-Kingsville on July 20. The “Meet and Greet” and hor's d’ oeuvres were provided by the CCDCCW.
Each of the seminarian’s families provided a photo collage, celebrating the life of each of their sons. New seminarians Jim Craig, Mark Valdez, Matthew Kyle and Javier Palacios, Jr. were introduced and returning seminarians spoke of their summer assignments.
Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated Mass and the Serra Club provided a catered meal.
According to Vocations Director Bob Cummings, more informal gatherings like these may replace the traditional annual Burse Mass and reception held in past years at Corpus Christi Cathedral. “We are now thinking about going to different parishes every year to get more exposure for the Burse Club and seminarians,” he said.