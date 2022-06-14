Campers grateful for the Fr. Walsh Summer Camp

The excitement in the air was palatable as the many campers from Catholic Charities Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Department trickled in on the first day of the Fr. Walsh Summer Camp for persons with disabilities on June 8. Many campers haven’t gathered since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Campers were excited to have three days of faith-filled fun.
For over 30 years, the Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi has provided summer camps for individuals with intellectual disabilities, deaf/hard of hearing, and the blind.
The summer camp resembles Vacation Bible School and combines elements such as Bible lessons, dance, music, food, snacks, and arts and crafts. This year the theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.”
“God’s love is monumental, and it is shown each and every year during our camp,” said Celia Mendez, Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program Manager/ASL Interpreter.
Marty Sais, a volunteer and senior camp coordinator for the past 17 years, acts as a camp leader and emcee during the three fun-filled days. He emphasizes God’s, all-encompassing love. “God is awesome and full of surprises,” he says.
Many Knights of Columbus spent 10-hour days volunteering at the Summer Camp —cooking, serving, and cleaning. “We like to serve the community, those in need and our special needs,” said Rudy Ortiz, II, Diocesan Deputy for the Corpus Christi KOC. Rudy, his wife Bertha and son Rudy III also serve as volunteers for Catholic Charities. “It’s an honor to do the Lord’s work,” Bertha added.
The Knights of Columbus represented were from St. Andrew by the Sea, Corpus Christi Cathedral, St. Joseph in Alice, and Our Lady of Pilar.
A mother/daughter team, Gladys and Blanca Robles, have different disabilities. Blanca, 93, has been attending the camp since 1985. She uses a wheelchair, and her daughter Maria is legally blind, so neither can drive. They had to take the B-Line bus to get to the camp. “We really enjoy coming,” Maria said.
“We are happy to be here with our friends and family and giving thanks to God we have one more year,” said Rose Garza with her daughter Nicole Garza, friends Doralissia Moreida, Jazmine Morales Hector Morales and Juani Morales.
The Corpus Christi Alhambras bought pizza on June 10 after Mass. They also volunteer monthly, providing refreshments after Mass in the Immaculate Conception Chapel. They also donated the money for the iPads used for the Religious Education program at Catholic Charities.
Alhambra members include M. Trammell, Ed and Betty (Sultana) Rotter and Joe Bell (Buck) Shaw. “We have a fund just for that, and we are always willing to help,” Rotter said. Also in attendance were San Antonio Alhambra and Sultana, Joe B. and Gloria Cortinez who came the morning of June 10. Joe B. is from Alamo Caravan #269 in San Antonio and Supreme Commander for the International Order of the Alhambra's.
Also in attendance and joining the campers on June 10 were Bishop Michael Mulvey, Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody, new Executive Director of Catholic Charities Dr. Michele Johnston and Deacon Mark Cazalas. Deacon Cazalas is assigned to the Catholic Charities' ministry.