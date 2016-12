Incarnate Word Academy will celebrate a campus-wide Mass for the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8.The campus-wide Mass will be celebrated from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the school’s Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium with Father Paul Hesse.Students, faculty, staff, parents, grandparents, and the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament will be present.