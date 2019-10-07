Bishop Garriga held their 6th Annual Cancer Walk

Hundreds of students from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School (BGMPS) and St. John Paul II High School participated in the 6th Annual Cancer Walk on Oct. 4.
The walk, sponsored by the BGMPS 3H Club, included the Corpus Christi Fire Department's pink C.A.R.E. firetruck, both school’s cheerleaders, Centurionettes, bands, the Centurion Mascot, along with some colorful characters from the dinosaur age.
Father Peter Martinez led the students, faculty, and parents in prayer.
The students raise over $1000 a year to donate to cancer services.
Kayla Hanson from the local branch of the American Cancer Society said the donations will help people in the community. "We will be able to help those diagnosed with cancer and breast cancer for things like rides to their treatment. A lot of times people need to travel to places like Houston and stay for an extended period of time and we will be able to help them stay there.”
Speakers included middle and high school students Victoria Cantu and Madelyn Garza and A.J. Garcia who have all been personally affected by the disease. A.J. said his mother’s cancer strengthened his faith in God through prayer.
Band and Math teacher Molly Demel sang “Amazing Grace” for those who had lost their fight with breast cancer and those still fighting.
100% of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
Photos by Mary Cottingham | STC
