Candidates for the permanent diaconate installed as acolytes

Bishop Michael Mulvey installed 13 men in the ministry of acolyte during Mass at St. Philip the Apostle Parish on Oct. 18. These men are from parishes throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi and have been instituted as candidates and lectors. As acolytes, they can assist priests and deacons with the Liturgy of the Eucharist.
“These men have done outstanding work, they have made many sacrifices and will be true and credible witnesses of the Gospel,” said Michael Mantz, Director of the Office of Permanent Diaconate. They are scheduled to be ordained to the permanent diaconate in November 2020.
Mantz said the bishop wants “missionary deacons” and they will be assigned where there is the greatest need in God’s vineyard to build up the Body of Christi.
The acolytes are Lee Edward Alvarado from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Corpus Christi, Marco Antonio Anes from Holy Family in Corpus Christi, Bobby Lee Bourlon Sr., from St. Elizabeth in Alice, Mark Douglas Cazalas from St. Philip in Corpus Christi, Jim Noris Culpepper from St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove, Peter David Gonzales from Sacred Heart in Odem, Brian David Holden from Christ the King, Julian Manuel Ortiz from St. Joseph in Alice, John Lowell Pierce from St. Elizabeth in Alice, Billy Fey Quintanilla from Most Precious Blood in Corpus Christi, Gary Wayne Robinson from St. Paul the Apostle in Corpus Christi, Joseph Ruiz from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Kingsville and Ruben Sokiz, Jr. from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Kingsville.
The Vicar General of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Father James Stembler and many priests throughout the diocese concelebrated Mass with the bishop after the institution.
