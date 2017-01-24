Cardinal Dolan applauds president's policy on life

by Judy Keane, USCCB

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, applauded the memorandum issued Monday, Jan. 23, by President Donald Trump restoring the Mexico City Policy and extending its requirements to all U.S. global assistance.



“We applaud President Trump’s action today to restore the Mexico City Policy, which withholds taxpayer funds from foreign non-governmental organizations that promote or perform abortions overseas, often in violation of the host country’s own laws. This is a welcome step toward restoring and enforcing important federal policies that respect the most fundamental human right—the right to life—as well as the long-standing, bi-partisan consensus against forcing Americans to participate in the violent act of abortion,” Cardinal Dolan said.



The Mexico City Policy, first announced at the United Nation’s 1984 Conference on Population in Mexico City, requires foreign-based non-governmental organizations receiving U.S. aid to certify that they will not perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in developing nations.



According to a Marist Poll released on Jan. 23, an overwhelming majority of Americans, 83 percent, supports policies like the Mexico City Policy. This includes 73 percent of respondents who identify as “pro-choice.”

