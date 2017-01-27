Careers Club attends health professionals conference

Members of the St. John Paul II High School Health Careers Club attended the Texas A&M Coastal Bend Health Center’swas hosted at Texas A&M University – Kingsville on Jan. 26. The event was educational for the students, as they participated in presentations by professionals in fields such as pharmacy, nursing, health information technology, and occupational therapy.Students also visited exhibits sponsored by numerous colleges within the Texas A&M University System. The afternoon consisted of case studies presented to all the conference participants.Club sponsor is Ted Garcia, academic advisor for St. John Paul II High School.