Cathedral choirs conducting talent search

The Cathedral Music Ministry of Corpus Christi Cathedral, in its 33rd season, announced openings for new members in four choirs. Limited openings will be filled for the Pontifical Chorale (adult choir), the Youth Chorale (grades 8-12), Choristers (grades 4-7) and Cherub Choir (grades 1-3).



Those interested in joining any one of these choirs should call 882-6191, ext. 664 and provide their name, daytime phone number and the choir in which they are interested to join. The Cathedral Music Ministry staff will contact interested parties for an interview and the scheduling of a free “vocal check-up”.



Highlights of the year, in addition to weekly “re-choir-ments”, include singing for the Cathedral Concert Series’ production of “A Cathedral Christmas - Comfort and Joy” in December and Festival Concert 2018. In the summer, the Youth Chorale and Choristers will participate in the National Festival of Pueri Cantores, which will take place in Chicago during the July 4 week. The Pontifical Chorale will participate in a Choral Pilgrimage to Spain and France in the fall of October 2018.



All Cathedral choirs are under the direction of Lee Gwozdz, considered one of the top choir clinicians in the country. Gwozdz has presented workshops, festivals and seminars in more than 400 cities.

