Cathedral Concert Series continues with A Cathedral Christmas

Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the reason for the season with A Cathedral Christmas— a concert of sacred Christmas music that tells the story of Christmas. “The program is a reimagining of the classic lessons and carols format,” says Alex Oldroyd, Director of Music at Corpus Christi Cathedral. “We'll have some traditional readings and familiar carols that everyone knows and loves. There are also some less well-known works that I think will stick in people's minds both for the beauty of their music as well as their text.”
Several excerpts from the Christmas portion of Handel's Messiah, which draws its text directly from scripture, will frame the program and act as musical “lessons.” Musicians from the community will come together to form a socially-distant ensemble for the performance. The concert is offered as a gift to the community of Corpus Christi and is bound to help spread the Christmas spirit.
The Cathedral Concert Series provides opportunities for uplifting musical experiences for the people of South Texas. These experiences are particularly important now and will continue to be important as our society emerges from the pandemic and its associated effects.
The Concert is designed with safety measures in mind. Performers will be distanced from each other and those in attendance. Precautionary measures will be in place. Capacity in the Cathedral will be limited to 50% or less, and parties will be seated together with buffer seating between groups. Attendees must wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth and may be asked to complete a contactless temperature screening prior to entering the Cathedral. Hand sanitizer is available upon entering the Cathedral.
The concert is free but space is limited to preserve social distancing. To reserve free seating passes, streaming-only passes, or for more information, please visit www.cathedralconcertseries.com