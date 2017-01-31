Cathedral will host Valentine Day brass, percussion concert

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by experiencing a performance of ceremonial music for brass, percussion and symphonic organ in the Corpus Christi Cathedral on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Cathedral choir director Lee Gwozdz and the brass/percussion faculty and students of Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Texas A&M Kingsville will perform ceremonial music from the Renaissance and Baroque periods.



Highlights from this surround-sound experience will be Fanfare for the Common Man of Aaron Copland to the well known Rimsky-Korsakow’s Procession of Nobles, Gabrieli’s O Magnum Mysterium and concluding with the last two movements of the Organ Symphony by Camille Saint-Saens.



The concert is open to the public at no charge, thanks to the support of Citgo Corporation, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Wienerschnitzel, AEP, the Texas Commission on the Arts and the City of Corpus Christi Park & Recreation Department. For reserved seating join the St. Cecilia Guild of Concert Series Supporters by calling (361) 888-7444.

