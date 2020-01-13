Catherine Sylvester Appointed Vice President/Insurance Services

During her 13-year career with KJZT Family Life, she has gained knowledge in the insurance, annuity and IRA industry by attending a variety of training workshops. She has worked closely with Pam Strickland, President/CEO, and was eager to take on more responsibility within the Insurance and Annuity Department, while the Vice President’s office was vacant. Catherine collaborates with our underwriter and works diligently to find ways to make the underwriting process more efficient for our sales agents. She takes pride in her customer service and enjoys assisting members with any questions they might have regarding their life insurance and annuity policies.
Catherine is a lifetime member and was an active junior member who was crowned KJZT State Queen in 2003. As a junior, she took part in numerous activities including the Texas Fraternal Congress Youth Spectacular. She continues to dedicate her time assisting with Camp Guardian Angel, along with other statewide events hosted by KJZT Family Life.
Catherine earned her Bachelor of Business Administration with a Major in Management from Texas State University. She holds a General Lines Agent License with Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) and has recently attained her Fraternal Insurance Counselor designation (FIC).
She is a devoted fifth generation and a lifetime member of KJZT Family Life. Catherine, her husband, Trey and their children, Matthew (6) and Lily (5), are 100% family members of Society No. 4, Praha. Catherine is the daughter of Elroy and Anne Wick from Weimar, Tx. Anne, her mother, has dedicated over 45 years to our Fraternal as an employee, State Director and is currently the State Coordinator of Junior Activities.
Catherine is very honored to accept the position of Vice President/Insurance Services. She looks forward to providing exceptional customer service to our members and is excited about the opportunity to continue her career with KJZT Family Life.
