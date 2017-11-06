Catholic Bishops acquire Catholic.Bible website

November 6, 2017
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has acquired the Catholic.Bible domain name that will serve as the home base for resources for National Bible Week. This year’s National Bible Week celebration takes place Nov. 12-18.
Catholic.Bible went live on Oct. 31.
In recognition of the 25th anniversary of the “Catechism of the Catholic Church”, the theme for this year is “The Bible: A Book of Faith/La Biblia: Un Libro de la Fe”. In addition, Catholic.Bible is the place to also find “Lectio Divina” resources, in English and Spanish, for every Sunday of the year. This is an expansion of past years’ resources which were limited to Advent/Christmas and Lent/Easter.
Other resources available on Catholic.Bible include:
- a survey on Bible use among Catholics sponsored by American Bible Society;
- an RSS feed of the daily readings in English and Spanish; and
- a link to the New American Bible, revised edition.
More resources will be added in the months ahead.
The “.Bible” top-level domain is an online source for all things Bible. The mission of “.Bible” is to encourage Bible engagement, translation, innovation and global partnerships so that all people may experience the message that the Bible provides.
The American Bible Society, a Christian ministry that has equipped people to engage with the life-changing message of God's Word for more than 200 years, operates the “.BIBLE” registry.
Visit Catholic.Bible at
https://catholic.bible
.