Volunteers unload truckloads of donated supplies

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and over 100 volunteers unloaded truckloads of perishables, cleaning supplies, water, diapers and more on Aug. 30.The donations for disaster victims of Hurricane Harvey was the result of coordinated efforts by the Diocese of Brownsville and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grand Valley along with Telemundo 40, a Spanish television station in McAllen. They set up drop off locations in Brownsville and Bekins trucks delivered them to Corpus Christi.Linda McKamie, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, said their warehouse is being used as a distribution center for delivery to the areas most hurt by Harvey."Bishop Michal Mulvey has designated Deacon Mark Arnold and Deacon Richard Longoria to be disaster relief coordinators," McKamie said. "Bishop Mulvey has visited some of the smaller communities like Bayside and Fulton to let them know they are not forgotten and let them know what's happening here. We are the distribution center from the standpoint–we'll be the first drop off until other groups can take it to where it needs to go."Jaime Reyna, Director of the Office of Youth Ministry for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, said some of the manpower or 'youth power' was obtained by posting a plea for volunteers on the Office of Youth Ministry's Facebook page and Flocknotes. "I sent something out and they received it in a text or email instantly," he said.Deacon Michael Mantz led volunteers in prayer. He said, "first and foremost thank you for blessings, for our own lives–safety for our family, friends and pets. We thank you for just having a very pleasant sunny day, for running water and all these things we take for granted."Father we also pray for those who are less fortunate than us, those who have suffered–those who have lost their homes, possessions and hope. We want to bring the shimmer of light and sunshine back into their lives. We can do that with our prayer and our help."Prayer begins in our head and enters our heart then it has to get into our feet. That's where we are now. We pray for all these volunteers–give them strength, give them courage, but above all give them the faith to continue in the ministry of those affected by this storm."Rachel Unterbrink from St. Thomas the Apostle brought some of the youth from Robstown. A friend had told her about seeing it on Flocknotes, so some of the youth brought a friend. "We just wanted to do something with our hands," Unterbrink said.Youth from other parishes who also came to help were from Nuestra Señora de San Juan de los Lagos, Most Precious Blood, Sacred Heart in Mathis, Christ the King, St. John the Baptist, Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Our lady of Mt. Carmel in Portland, St. Helena of the True Cross and Our Lady of Pilar.According to McKamie there are more truckloads to come on Friday and Saturday and they will need more volunteers to help unload.

At this time, Catholic Charities does not need clothing donations. However for the communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, the following donations are needed:

Cleaning supplies and Clorox

Canned goods and can openers

Water

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Disposable Baby Bottles

Work Gloves

Charcoal

Lighter Fluids

Bic Lighters

Small Pits

Bug Spray

Gift Cards: H-E-B, Walmart, or for Gas



Monetary Donations may be made online. Please click here.



If you would like to donate any of the above items, please bring them to Catholic Charities office at 615 Oliver Ct., Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.



For more information on how you can help, call Disaster Relief Coordinator, Deacon Mark Arnold, at (361) 693-6643 or (361) 446-5206.