Apply for Catholic Charities 'Community Christmas' on Oct. 25, sponsors, volunteers needed

For 55 years, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. has been providing Christmas food baskets to those in need in the 12 counties of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
For 40 years, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc has partnered with the U. S. Marines "Toys For Tots" Program providing toys to children in Nueces County. This year, more than ever, they are in need of additional support to bring Christmas cheer to those who need it the most.
"Help us to help them have a Blessed and Merry Christmas," said Warren Phipps, Jr., Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc.
Volunteers are needed anytime between Oct. 25 - Nov. 24. Volunteers will help take applications for the Annual Community Christmas Food Baskets and Toys for Tots event. All precautions will be taken for your safety against COVID-19. To volunteer please call Jo Ann Buchanan at (361) 884-0651, ext. 226.
As a $500 and above Community Christmas Sponsor, you will be recognized for a full year on the Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi website, print media for the event, a scrolling video in the Catholic Charities’ lobby, and on our social media.
To apply for a Christmas food basket (one per household) you must have a photo I.D. and proof of residence (utility or electric bill).
To apply for Toys for Tots you must live in Nueces County and have proof of residence, photo I.D., proof of income or government assistance, and a birth certificate(s) or adoption/guardian paperwork per child.
Registration will begin from Oct. 25 - Nov. 24, Monday - Wednesday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (closed from 12-12:30 p.m.; Thursday from 1-5 p.m. at 615 Oliver Ct. in Corpus Christi.
Distribution dates:
Dec. 20: Rural/outside agencies meal distribution
Dec. 21: Blessing of the people by Bishop Michael Mulvey
Distribution of meals and toys (A - M)
Dec. 22: Distribution of meals and toys (N - Z)
Dec. 23: Distribution for meals and toys (Final Day)