Catholic Charities Disaster Response team reach out in Kingsville disaster

On June 12 Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc.’s Disaster Response Services Department set up a station at St. Gertrude Church in Kingsville to help those in need after an EF-1 tornado touched down on the south side of Kingsville on June 6.
A team of five personnel completed 100 disaster assessment screenings, gave out 110 food bags from the St. Gertrude Food Pantry, 30 tarps, 150 cases of bottled water, 50 of the current (2019-2020) Disability and Aging resource books, and 95 disaster preparation bags. Residents who missed the outreach event can still contact the Disaster Response Services Department at Catholic Charities, (361) 881-4043, to complete an assessment by telephone with a disaster case manager.
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. has secured a $10,000 grant award from Catholic Charities USA with the support of the Diocese of Corpus Christi to be used towards this disaster. The Disaster Response Services Department will be contacting those who have done an assessment with information on when and how to receive their aid.