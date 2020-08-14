Catholic Charities distribute nearly $400 million in emergency assistance during COVID-19 crisis

Catholic Charities agencies distributed nearly $400 million in emergency COVID-19 assistance to people across the United States and the U.S. Territories during the past four months. Emergency help consists primarily of food, rental assistance, personal protective equipment, baby supplies, and emergency quarantine housing. Sister Donna Markham, President & CEO of Catholic Charities USA, said: “The generosity of corporate donors, foundations, and individuals has been overwhelming.”
Additionally, the $100-$200 million in Payroll Protection Program loans has enabled Catholic Charities to retain employees to provide urgent help amid the pandemic. “I remain edified by so many Catholic Charities staff and volunteers who work tirelessly on the front lines—often at great personal risk—to maintain the distribution of critical supplies,” said Sister Donna. “They are truly the embodiment of the Good Samaritan.”
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter has provided $360,976.65 in direct assistance in response to the COVID 19 pandemic from March 13-July 30.
They have assisted 2,983 households through their five Food Pantry’s, distributing $203,726 worth of food in Flour Blurr at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Corpus Christi at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Mathis at Sacred Heart Parish, Sinton at Sacred Heart Parish, and Kingsville at St. Gertrude Parish. They have assisted 636 households through their Financial Assistance Program distributing $115,426 in financial aid. The Immigration and Counseling Departments have allocated $8,700 for Fee Forgiveness, the Mother Teresa Shelter $4,250 for Homeless Prevention, and $25,133 in Homeless Assistance.