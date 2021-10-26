Diocese mourns leader of Catholic Charities

Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Warren E. Phipps, Jr. passed away suddenly Oct. 25. At this time, services and arrangements are pending.
Phipps has been the executive director of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. and Mother Teresa Shelter, Inc. since March 2, 2020.
"Warren's dedication to serving the most in need in our community was exemplary, and his collaboration with everyone at Catholic Charities and with me was superior. He will be greatly missed," Bishop Michael Mulvey said.
"During his time with us, our agency has been blessed with his leadership and guidance," said Angie Garcia, acting executive director of Catholic Charities. "Our staff and board of directors ask that you keep his wife Sylvia Phipps and their family in your prayers.
“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” - Romans 8:28
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. serves the 12 counties of the Diocese of Corpus Christi with the following: Catholic Charities-Flour Bluff; Emergency Aid Program; Financial Literacy; Prescription Assistance Program; Disaster Response Services; Parents as Teachers Program; Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program; Representative Payee Program; Counseling Department; Immigration Department; Mother Teresa Shelter; and Mother Teresa Transitional Housing for Men.