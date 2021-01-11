Catholic Charities-Flour Bluff Food Pantry is limiting days of operation

Due to St. Paul the Apostle Parish construction, the food pantry in Flour Bluff will open every other Tuesday until further notice. The dates are scheduled through June, but the pantry will resume normal operating hours if the construction ends sooner.
Catholic Charities Food Pantry at St. Paul the Apostle will be open from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on the following days: Jan. 19; Feb. 2 and 16; March 2 and 23; April 6 and 20; May 4 and 18; June 2 and 22. Please call (361) 929-6077 for more information or for a current schedule.